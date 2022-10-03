 Lynn Cullen Live: Returned Ballots (10-03-22) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Returned Ballots (10-03-22)

By

Lynn is talking about getting a call at her mothers home from the Democratic committee because her mail in ballot was returned because it was not properly filled out and how the Republican's make so many loopholes in filling out ballots and returning them, then tell you the system is rigged but they are the one's rigging it. Plus she talked about the Charles W. Morgan whaling ship on the wallpaper in her brothers childhood bedroom and how there is cheating even in fishing tournaments.

