Lynn and Susan are talking about Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara, a news producer for AL.com, who was told by a Department of Corrections that her outfit was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” and they tried to bar her from viewing the lethal injection of convicted killer Joe Nathan James. Plus Trump turning his ex-wife into a tax break.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.