Lynn Cullen Live: Remembering Judah Samet (09-29-22)

Lynn is talking about how UPMC opened up a food bank - run by their own employees - with donations from those employees - for their own employees. Lynn feels this is wrong in so many ways that the management would not draw the obvious conclusion that they are not paying their employees enough if they have to open up a food bank for them. Also she talks about the passing of Judah Samet a survivor of the Holocaust and the Tree of Life shooting.

