 Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By

Lynn is talking about the Queen's funeral today and how she felt hypnotised by the subtle sway of the procession of the people walking with the Queens casket in England. She is also discussing the Ken Burns documentary about American's response to the Holocaust and how we seem to be heading down some same paths with the fascist movement in this country. Plus Trump's rally in Youngstown and his crowd raising one arm up in salute which is a Q'anon salute simular to the Nazi salute.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Patagonia founder gives company away to benefit climate change (09-15-22)

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live: Patagonia founder gives company away to benefit climate change (09-15-22)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Patagonia founder gives company away to benefit climate change (09-15-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Patagonia founder gives company away to benefit climate change (09-15-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Republicans attack democracy (09-14-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Republicans attack democracy (09-14-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Man survives alligator attack (09-13-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Man survives alligator attack (09-13-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Book on Trump not leaving White House (09-12-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Book on Trump not leaving White House (09-12-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Fascist Republicans (09-08-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Fascist Republicans (09-08-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Judge rules on Special Master (09-07-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Judge rules on Special Master (09-07-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Judge rules on Special Master (09-06-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Judge rules on Special Master (09-06-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump's Lawyers under scrutiny (09-01-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump's Lawyers under scrutiny (09-01-22)
More »
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 14-20, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Patagonia founder gives company away to benefit climate change (09-15-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Patagonia founder gives company away to benefit climate change (09-15-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Book on Trump not leaving White House (09-12-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Book on Trump not leaving White House (09-12-22)

By Lynn Cullen

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation