Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

Lynn is talking about the Queen's funeral today and how she felt hypnotised by the subtle sway of the procession of the people walking with the Queens casket in England. She is also discussing the Ken Burns documentary about American's response to the Holocaust and how we seem to be heading down some same paths with the fascist movement in this country. Plus Trump's rally in Youngstown and his crowd raising one arm up in salute which is a Q'anon salute simular to the Nazi salute.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.