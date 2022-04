Lynn is talking about the obituary of Cynthia Albritton, better known as Cynthia Plaster Caster, who cast dozens of musicians genitalia including Jimi Hendrix. Plus Michael Brody Jr. a 21-year-old hippie-millionaire who decided to give away his $25-million fortune to anyone in need, but all did not go well.

