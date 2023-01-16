Lynn Cullen Live: Martin Luther King Day and todays Republican Party (01-16-23)

"I think it is especially important to remember that as this Martin Luther King day is noted, that it is occurring at the same time as states all over this country are passing laws or taking other legislative steps to limit, seriously curtail, how the teaching of racism is taught in our public schools, in some cases in these 17 states it essecentially hamstrings teachers from teaching that racism even exicists." - Lynn Lynn reflects on Martin Luther King day and how significant hate and white-supremacy are in the republican party and that it make next to no effort to distance itself from racists and other people of hate. Plus Lynn discusses the Swastika-branded billboard in Butler County that promotes hate speech.

