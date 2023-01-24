 Lynn Cullen Live: Make the Green M&M Sexy Again! (01-24-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Make the Green M&M Sexy Again! (01-24-23)

By

Happy Suz-day! Lynn and Susan discuss M&M’s ridiculous press statement announcing a new spokesperson following the complaints of people like Tucker Carlson over the “de-sexification” of the green M&M.

They also talk about the Supreme Court: how they failed to find the individual responsible for leaking the Dobbs decision, the overt politicization of the current Supreme Court, and the new Sundance documentary detailing Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s time at Yale.

They finish up the show discussing the most recent mass shootings and Lynn’s proposal that all gun owners should be required to have liability insurance, as well as Elon Musk’s new court case and his dangerous tweets.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Steps and Tree Talk (01-23-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: Steps and Tree Talk (01-23-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Steps and Tree Talk (01-23-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Steps and Tree Talk (01-18-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Happy Birthday Lynn! (01-18-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Happy Birthday Lynn! (01-18-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: ROADTRIP!!! Lynn talks with Susan and Bill as they drive to Pittsburgh (01-17-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: ROADTRIP!!! Lynn talks with Susan and Bill as they drive to Pittsburgh (01-17-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Martin Luther King Day and todays Republican Party (01-16-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Martin Luther King Day and todays Republican Party (01-16-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn Has More Gas ...... Stove Stories (01-12-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Gas Stoves, NFL, City Paper, and More (01-12-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn Discusses Gas Stoves and More (01-11-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn Discusses Gas Stoves and More (01-11-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Royal Rumble (01-10-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Royal Rumble (01-10-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: The Legacy of January 6th (01-09-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: The Legacy of January 6th (01-09-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 18-24, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Steps and Tree Talk (01-18-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Steps and Tree Talk (01-23-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Happy Birthday Lynn! (01-18-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Happy Birthday Lynn! (01-18-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: ROADTRIP!!! Lynn talks with Susan and Bill as they drive to Pittsburgh (01-17-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: ROADTRIP!!! Lynn talks with Susan and Bill as they drive to Pittsburgh (01-17-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn Discusses Gas Stoves and More (01-11-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn Discusses Gas Stoves and More (01-11-23)

By Lynn Cullen

© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation