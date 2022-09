Lynn and Susan are discussing many topics today including Wheel of Fortune, the Post-Gazette calling Doug Mastriano a Conservative Firebrand (which Lynn thought was ludacrist), Italy's first female Prime Minister (who is Putin friendly), the Special Master (who is not just curtailing to Trump), and how Republicans are taking over at the lowest level of goverment to control the agenda.

