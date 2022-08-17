Lynn Cullen Live: Liz Cheney's primary loss (08-17-22)

Lynn is discussing Liz Cheney's lost in her primary and how the Republican Party is still in Trump's control. Plus she talks about the Motion Picture Academy who publicly apologizing to Sacheen Littlefeather who at the 1973 Oscars went up to represent Marlon Brando, who had just been named best actor for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in “The Godfather” to refuse the award because of the treatment of American Indians by the film industry.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.