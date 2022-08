"For a candidate of one of the major parties to be dissing democracy that overtly... it is informative in the very least." - Lynn on Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley claiming that democracy leads to socialism and communism. Lynn discuss the legacy of Bill Russel, a local newpaper's misleading headline, Samuel Alito's first post-Roe public statement, and so much more on today's Lynn Cullen Live.

