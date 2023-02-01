 Lynn Cullen Live: It's a Blue Sky Day in Pittsburgh (02-01-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: It's a Blue Sky Day in Pittsburgh (02-01-23)

By

Lynn starts the day off light, by talking about the rare blue sky days in Pittsburgh, then she talks about annoying vocal ticks and implores the audience to give feedback on some of her own.

She then discusses George Santos, Ron DeSantis, and the everlasting culture wars. DeSantis's vague book law is forcing schools to censor themselves in fear of accidentally violating it. DeSantis continues to attack education in many ways, including by blocking an AP Afircan American studies course.

She then finishes the show by talking about an incredible book that would probably not be allowed under the new rules in Florida.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Tuesday Talk with Susan (01-31-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: Tuesday Talk with Susan (01-31-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Tuesday Talk with Susan (01-31-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Tuesday Talk with Susan (01-31-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Tyre Nichols and a Culture of Police Violence (01-30-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Tyre Nichols and a Culture of Police Violence (01-30-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Is Santa Claus Real? (01-26-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Is Santa Claus Real? (01-26-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Sally is back! Lynn and Sally Wiggin reminisce (01-25-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Sally is back! Lynn and Sally Wiggin reminisce (01-25-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Make the Green M&M Sexy Again! (01-24-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Make the Green M&M Sexy Again! (01-24-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Steps and Tree Talk (01-23-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Steps and Tree Talk (01-18-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Happy Birthday Lynn! (01-18-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Happy Birthday Lynn! (01-18-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: ROADTRIP!!! Lynn talks with Susan and Bill as they drive to Pittsburgh (01-17-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: ROADTRIP!!! Lynn talks with Susan and Bill as they drive to Pittsburgh (01-17-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 1- 7, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Tuesday Talk with Susan (01-31-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Tuesday Talk with Susan (01-31-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Tyre Nichols and a Culture of Police Violence (01-30-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Tyre Nichols and a Culture of Police Violence (01-30-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Is Santa Claus Real? (01-26-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Is Santa Claus Real? (01-26-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Sally is back! Lynn and Sally Wiggin reminisce (01-25-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Sally is back! Lynn and Sally Wiggin reminisce (01-25-23)

By Lynn Cullen

© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation