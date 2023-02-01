Lynn Cullen Live: It's a Blue Sky Day in Pittsburgh (02-01-23)

Lynn starts the day off light, by talking about the rare blue sky days in Pittsburgh, then she talks about annoying vocal ticks and implores the audience to give feedback on some of her own.

She then discusses George Santos, Ron DeSantis, and the everlasting culture wars. DeSantis's vague book law is forcing schools to censor themselves in fear of accidentally violating it. DeSantis continues to attack education in many ways, including by blocking an AP Afircan American studies course.

She then finishes the show by talking about an incredible book that would probably not be allowed under the new rules in Florida.