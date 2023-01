Lynn is talking about a 10 year old girl from Rhode Island named Scarlett who sent the local police DNA evidence to find out if Santa Claus is real. Plus, how rich people are using the diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight, and an UBER Eats driver who tried to deliver food on the court at a Duquesne Dukes basketball court

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.