"That yahoo got elected, he was a fraud, he committed fraud and he needs to be punished for doing so" - Susan Lynn and Susan are discussing the House Jan. 6 committee voting to refer criminal charges to the Justice Department for former President Trump. Plus they talk about Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s former boss who has been charged by the U.S. government with wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

