Lynn Cullen Live: Grandstanding for media attention (07/06/22)

Lynn is talking about the media and the authorities making a production out of simple things including the Lake County States Attorney's press conference to announce the charges against the Highland Park, Ohio parade shooter. Plus several prominent Republican leaders are endorsing the Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro for Governor of Pennsylvania. And the need for the Democratic Party to step up and fight back against the Republican Party.

