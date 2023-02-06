 Lynn Cullen Live: Grammys, Local Politics, and... Bees? (02-06-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Grammys, Local Politics, and... Bees? (02-06-23)

By

We started the show with a brief technical issue. Once resolved, Lynn talks about the Grammys. Bad Bunny paid tribute to Puerto Rican legends, including Roberto Clemente. There were fashion moments, good and bad. And Ben Affleck provided some very interesting reaction shots in the crowd.

Then, Lynn talks about the late David Crosby, and stories people have told about meeting him. This reminds her of a funny story of when she was recognized in a Giant Eagle.

Lynn closes by talking about the upcoming local elections in May, particularly the race for County Executive.

