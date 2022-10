Lynn is talking about several topics today including living in a historic time, Angela Lansbury and how her rolls in Gaslight and The Manchurian Candidate are so different than the roll she was most recognized for, Murder She Wrote. Plus she tells the story of Myron Rolle who was cut by the Steelers which ended his NFL dream he had as a child, but he also had another dream...becoming a neurosurgeon.

