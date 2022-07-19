Lynn Cullen Live: Founding Fathers as it relates to Abortion (07-19-22)

"I'm blown away by...these ultra conservative religious fanatic justices, who wrap themselves in the founding fathers, don't know shit about that history... nobody turned up any of this history...the founding fathers as it relates to abortion, it turns out there is a lot of history on their personal beliefs, and none of them supports what this court, well over two hundred years later, when you would expect things to have progressed, none of them would support this regressive, and misogynistic, and cruel opinion" - Lynn Lynn and Susan are discussing women's rights and the history of abortion in this country including the founding fathers opinions.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.