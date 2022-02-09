Lynn Cullen Live: Fact and Fiction (02-09-23)

Lynn is talking about two opinion pieces in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The first being about Florida governor Ron DeSantis' book ban that has pulled a book about Roberto Clemente, and a second story about solving the funding issue with Medicare and Social Security with simple solution, tax the rich. Plus she discusses Madonna's plastic surgery and why people's vanity gets the best of them., and deep fake technology blurring the lines between fact and fiction.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.