 Lynn Cullen Live: Fact and Fiction (02-09-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Fact and Fiction (02-09-23)

By

Lynn is talking about two opinion pieces in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The first being about Florida governor Ron DeSantis' book ban that has pulled a book about Roberto Clemente, and a second story about solving the funding issue with Medicare and Social Security with simple solution, tax the rich. Plus she discusses Madonna's plastic surgery and why people's vanity gets the best of them., and deep fake technology blurring the lines between fact and fiction.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: A Triumphant State of the Union (02-08-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: A Triumphant State of the Union (02-08-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: A Triumphant State of the Union (02-08-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: A Triumphant State of the Union (02-08-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Toxic Trains and more (02-07-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Toxic Trains and more (02-07-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Grammys, Local Politics, and... Bees? (02-06-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Grammys, Local Politics, and... Bees? (02-06-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Language Wars (02-02-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Language Wars (02-02-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Is Santa Claus Real? (01-26-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Is Santa Claus Real? (01-26-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Sally is back! Lynn and Sally Wiggin reminisce (01-25-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Sally is back! Lynn and Sally Wiggin reminisce (01-25-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Make the Green M&M Sexy Again! (01-24-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Make the Green M&M Sexy Again! (01-24-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Steps and Tree Talk (01-23-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Steps and Tree Talk (01-18-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 8-14, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: A Triumphant State of the Union (02-08-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: A Triumphant State of the Union (02-08-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Toxic Trains and more (02-07-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Toxic Trains and more (02-07-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Grammys, Local Politics, and... Bees? (02-06-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Grammys, Local Politics, and... Bees? (02-06-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Pittsburgh nonprofit fires three employees in alleged anti-union campaign

Pittsburgh nonprofit fires three employees in alleged anti-union campaign

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation