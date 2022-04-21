 Lynn Cullen Live: DeSantis Takes On Disney (04/21/22) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: DeSantis Takes On Disney (04/21/22)

"If you dare criticize, or withhold support from the 'leader', the 'king,' you will be targeted. You will be culled from the corporations that have done the right thing, and you will be held up as an example. You will be retaliated against in a clear act of vengefulness, and in a clear showing that DeSantis takes criticism personally.' Lynn commenting on FL Gov. Ron DeSantis threatening to takeaway Disney's special district

