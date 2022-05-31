Lynn Cullen Live: Canadian Gun Law (05/31/22)

"We need only look south of the border to know that if we do not take action firmly and rapidly it gets worse and worse and gets more difficult to counter" -- Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Lynn and Susan are discussing Canada's government introducing legislation to implement a "national freeze" on the sale and purchase of handguns and how the United States needs to step up and do something to stop mass shootings in our country.

