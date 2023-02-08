 Lynn Cullen Live: A Triumphant State of the Union (02-08-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: A Triumphant State of the Union (02-08-23)

By

"Instead of trying to make people feel angry and left out—he offered them hope." Lynn on Biden's State of the Union.

Lynn calls Biden's State of the Union a surprising triumph. Biden appeared confident and ready for anything, despite a few small gaffs. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kyrsten Sinema were bizarrely dressed. Biden talked about Ukraine, police, gun control, and much more. He also baited the Republicans into contradicting themselves on Social Security.

