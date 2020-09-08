Lynn Cullen Live - 9/8/20

Video Archive

Lynn and Susan are covering as much as they can from the past four days. Top stories they are talking about include Trump's disparaging remarks about veterans who died in battle, and his taking of art from the ambassador's home in Paris, Wendy Bell being removed from the air, and the Covid-19 outbreak connected to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In good news, the orca that mourned her dead baby by carrying it for days has given birth to a new calf.