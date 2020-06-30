Lynn Cullen Live - 6/30/20

Video Archive
Lynn and Susan are attempting to find the good news today. They are talking about how bed bug cases have dropped since fewer people are traveling and staying in hotels. They are also discussing women not wearing makeup, and allowing their hair to go natural during this time of isolation. The BET Awards aired the other night, and Lynn suggests everyone watch at least the opening number. It was so extremely powerful, and entertaining.
Audio Only Archive
Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.