 Lynn Cullen Live - 6/30/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/30/20

Audio & Video Archive

By

Video Archive

Lynn and Susan are attempting to find the good news today. They are talking about how bed bug cases have dropped since fewer people are traveling and staying in hotels. They are also discussing women not wearing makeup, and allowing their hair to go natural during this time of isolation. The BET Awards aired the other night, and Lynn suggests everyone watch at least the opening number. It was so extremely powerful, and entertaining.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Lynn Cullen Live - 6/29/20

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/29/20

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/29/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/29/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/25/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/25/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/24/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/24/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/23/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/23/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/22/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/22/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/18/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/18/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/17/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/17/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/16/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/16/20
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 24-30, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/29/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/29/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/25/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/25/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/24/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/24/20

By Lynn Cullen

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation