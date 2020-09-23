Lynn Cullen Live - 9/23/20

Video Archive
Last night Trump held another rally at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Lynn is talking about what he said during the event. She is also discussing an article in The Atlantic that has her terrified about what may happen in November. Then there was the news that the Pentagon diverted funds from Coronavirus relief to defense spending. On a lighter note, she is talking about a 1,000 year old scrap of doodles found in Egypt.
Audio Only Archive
