Lynn Cullen Live - 9/20/21

"If life expectancy is a pretty good indicator of how wealthy a country is. Generally speaking, you would consider that wealthier nations have people that get to live longer lives. Well I got news for you, that doesn't hold true when it comes to us. It doesn't hold true when you look at Costa Rica. It's a long life, better you live in Costa Rica." - Lynn on how Costa Rica's focus on healthcare has caused their life expectancy to surpass the U.S. Lynn also talks about Biden getting the blame for Joe Manchin's decisions, and the continued shortage of Ivermectin.

