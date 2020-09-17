Lynn Cullen Live - 9/17/20

Video Archive

Lynn is sharing some of the six word memoirs you sent her after yesterday's show. She's still struggling to come up with one, but you sent in a lot of great ones. She is also talking about jazz and cultural critic Stanley Crouch who died yesterday at 74. In upsetting news, Lynn is discussing how Military Police considered using a 'heat ray' on DC protesters. This comes from National Guard Major Adam DeMarco speaking to the House National Resources Committee.