Lynn Cullen Live - 9/16/20

Video Archive

Lynn has been trying to create her six word pandemic memoir. Larry Smith, the creator of Six Word Memoirs, had a piece in the New York Times this weekend describing his project, and it has really challenged Lynn. She is also talking about Jack 'Murph the Surf' Murphy, the mastermind behind the biggest jewel heist in New York history. He died Saturday at the age of 83, and has an interesting Pittsburgh connection. Yesterday was the Delaware Primary. The GOP Senate winner is a QAnon supporter. Lynn is taking the time to make sure we know about the conspiracy theories QAnon supporters believe.