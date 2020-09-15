Lynn Cullen Live - 9/15/20

Video Archive

Susan is sharing how she has been unable to read the newspaper recently. Normally she would get up before the show, and read up to figure out what to talk about with Lynn on Tuesdays. Even looking at the weather report has made her stressed out with the fires on the West Coast, and Hurricane Sally moving closer to the Gulf Coast. Lynn and Susan are also discussing Michael Caputo's Facebook Live session, political signs, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny saying he plans to return to Russia, and the women at the center of the Belarus protests.