Lynn Cullen Live - 9/13/21

"These insurrectionists, these traitors have brought this challenge to a law that a majority of them voted for. Eleven of the fourteen brought the legal case, saying, 'this is unconstitutional,' voted for it." — Lynn on republicans in Pa. trying to push for "forensic investigation": of election results. 

Lynn covers this and many more topics, including the differences between the way the last two Republican presidents handled the anniversary of 9/11. Listen to today's Lynn Cullen Live!

