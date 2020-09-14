 Lynn Cullen Live - 9/14/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 9/14/20

Lynn is covering a bunch of topics today. She is talking about a tweet from Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. "Joe Biden can't run from his disastrous record responding to the coronavirus." She is also discussing hope, and an opinion piece in the Washington Post by E.J. Dionne. The line "Hope is a not a feeling, it's a virtue.” really spoke to Lynn. In interesting news, a ball python at the Saint Louis Zoo has laid a clutch of eggs without being around a male for years. Lynn is also taking the time to remember sex researcher Shere Hite. Her groundbreaking study on women's sexuality 'The Hite Report' was a bestseller in the 70s.

