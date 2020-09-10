 Lynn Cullen Live - 9/10/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 9/10/20

Lynn is talking about struggles today. It's important to remember that everyone is having difficulty in one way or another right now. Whether it is dealing with isolation, trying to learn and/or work virtually, or any of the various every day issues we are all struggling. On the West Coast the fires continue to burn. The skies are orange, and it seems like the fires are controlling the weather. Lynn is also discussing the new Social Progress Index results which were released today.

