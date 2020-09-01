Lynn Cullen Live - 9/1/20

Video Archive

As loud talkers themselves, Lynn and Susan are concerned that loud talking can increase the spread of Covid-19. Lynn is sharing the Twitter hole she fell into this morning, all as a result of her tweet showing a honeybees' defense known as shimmering. A story in The Buffalo Chronicle about Tonawanda considering a policy that allows police to accept sexual gratuities left her worried. It looks like a news story, but it's in fact a non-credible source. They are also discussing Michael Schmidt's upcoming book, and Biden's speech from Hazelwood yesterday.