Lynn Cullen Live - 8/6/20

Video Archive

The newest list of possible symptoms for Covid-19 in the New York Times this week seems to be never ending. It's impossible to not have at least one from it at any given time. The craziness of this list is the first topic Lynn is discussing. She is also talking about a scathing letter from former MSNBC producer Ariana Pekary on why she left the network. As someone who has worked in TV news Lynn is sharing her thoughts on Pekary's letter.