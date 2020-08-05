Lynn Cullen Live - 8/5/20

Video Archive

Lynn is marking the passing of journalist Pete Hamill. Protests are still occurring all over the country, including this area. Last week there was a Black Lives Matter protest in Shaler organized by students. A small counter protest set up across the street, and yelled anti - trans, and LGBTQ threats and slurs. In addition to these stories, Lynn is discussing Trump's Axios interview, the vote to change the name of Squaw Valley Park, and the new book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discountents" by Isabel Wilkerson.