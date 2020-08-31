 Lynn Cullen Live - 8/31/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/31/20

Joe Biden is making a surprise visit to the Pittsburgh area today. He's expected to speak about Covid-19, and the current unrest in the country at CMU’s Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute location at Hazelwood Green. Lynn is discussing what she is hoping to hear from Biden. She is also talking about Trump's planned trip to Kenosha tomorrow. Wisconsin's Governor, and the Mayor of Kenosha have both asked him to not visit.

