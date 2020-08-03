 Lynn Cullen Live - 8/3/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/3/20

Going back to school in this time of Covid-19 is Lynn's first topic today. There are a lot of factors to consider from how to get the kids to school for in person classes, to whether or not families have the correct technology to do virtual learning. In addition, she is talking about a Covid-19 outbreak on a Norway cruise ship, Noam Chomsky, voting by mail vs drop off balloting, and Alexander Vindman's op-ed.

