Lynn Cullen Live - 8/27/20

The messaging at the RNC has Lynn a bit confused. She is talking about what exactly bothers her about their Americans won't be safe argument. In addition she is speaking about the armed protesters who forced their way past state troopers into Idaho's special legislative session earlier this week. The latest news about Covid-19, the updated CDC testing guidelines, and the death of tennis player Angela Buxton are also on Lynn's list of topics for today.
