Lynn Cullen Live - 8/26/20

Frank Bruni's opinion piece in the New York Times on the first two nights of the Republican National Convention is Lynn's first topic of discussion. She is also talking about the parts of last night's broadcast that she saw including Melania's speech, and the news that one of the speakers, Mary Ann Mendoza, was pulled at the last moment for retweeting QAnon anti-Semitic conspiracies. Other topics Lynn is covering are cancel culture, Doc Rivers, and the Kenosha protest shooting.

