Lynn Cullen Live - 8/23/21

BREAKING: The FDA has given full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Lynn also talks about the trend of people going to livestock supply stores to purchase Ivermectin, an animal dewormer, as a way to treat COVID: "The sense that these people that will not allow their bodies to be defiled by a vaccine created by actual science, signed off on by doctors, scientists and health professionals all over the world. 'Oh no, they're not putting that in my body,' but the same people will inject hydroxychloroquine, Clorox, ivermectin, anything. It's just mind blowing."

