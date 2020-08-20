Lynn Cullen Live - 8/20/20

Video Archive

Breaking news this morning - former Trump advisor Steve Bannon has been arrested. He was indicted on fraud with 3 others by the US Southern District of New York. As more of this story comes out Lynn will be sharing it.

Night three of the Democratic National Convention had a forceful speech from Barack Obama. It was the first time he has truly commented on Trump's actions as president. Kamala Harris has also made history with her formal acceptance of vice presidental candidate. Besides these stories Lynn is talking about Trump endorsing QAnon conspiracy theories.