Lynn Cullen Live - 8/19/20

The Senate Intelligence Committee report on Russian interference in the 2016 election released yesterday is where Lynn is starting. This bipartisan report includes a lot of new details, even more than what was found in the Mueller Report. In addition to the report Lynn is discussing Tom Friedman's new column on the possible end of American democracy, the Postmaster General's announcement that he is suspending policy changes, and last night's protest in front of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's house.