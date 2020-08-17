 Lynn Cullen Live - 8/17/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/17/20

Audio & Video Archive

By

Video Archive

Due to a technical problem this episode Lynn Cullen Live was only able to broadcast for 30 minutes before getting cut off. During this time Lynn discussed the Democratic National Convention starting, and the expected coverage. She also talked about the arrest of a Pittsburgh protest marshal by police in an unmarked van, Bill Peduto's response to the arrest, and the ACLU's follow up. In good news, the FDA has issued emergency authorization to Saliva Direct's Covid-19 test.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Lynn Cullen Live - 8/13/20

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/13/20

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/13/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/13/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/12/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/12/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/11/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/11/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/10/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/10/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/6/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/6/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/5/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/5/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/3/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/3/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/30/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/30/20
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 12-18, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/13/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/13/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/6/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/6/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/5/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 8/5/20

By Lynn Cullen

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation