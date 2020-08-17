Lynn Cullen Live - 8/17/20

Video Archive

Due to a technical problem this episode Lynn Cullen Live was only able to broadcast for 30 minutes before getting cut off. During this time Lynn discussed the Democratic National Convention starting, and the expected coverage. She also talked about the arrest of a Pittsburgh protest marshal by police in an unmarked van, Bill Peduto's response to the arrest, and the ACLU's follow up. In good news, the FDA has issued emergency authorization to Saliva Direct's Covid-19 test.