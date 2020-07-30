Lynn Cullen Live - 7/30/20

Video Archive

Meditation is something Lynn has been trying to do more often. She's discussing how it's going, and the benefits she's found so far. She is also talking about Trump's latest tweet about possibly delaying the election, and the changes happening at the U.S. Postal Service. Senator Manchin has been seeking answers to the Post Office changes in his state of West Virginia, as well as the rest of the U.S. In local news, the newsroom employees of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette are voting to go on strike.