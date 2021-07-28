 Lynn Cullen Live - 7/28/21 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/28/21

"It's almost impossible to watch it and to realize you have an entire political party in this country, that ten's of millions of our countries men and women vote for with regularity, that is attempting to depict this extraordinary murderous violence as nothing special." Lynn is talking about the start of testimony by the police officers that protected the Capital building at the January 6 Commission hearing.

