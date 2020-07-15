 Lynn Cullen Live - 7/15/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/15/20

Pittsburgh is losing a bunch of reporters as more are taking the company buyout from the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. This latest round has 14 staff members leaving at the end of the week, including columnist Brian O'Neill. Lynn reached out to O'Neill to let him know he will be missed, and is sharing his response. In addition to the importance of newspaper to a community, Lynn is also discussing classic movies, and NOAA's Citizen Science app.

