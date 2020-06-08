 Lynn Cullen Live - 6/8/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/8/20

Lynn is reflecting on her time as a young woman in the 60s, when she was in the streets protesting. The Kerner Commission Report that came from that time is still relevant, but unfortunately nothing really came from it. She is hoping that now is the time that change is finally achieved. After joining the Allies March this past weekend she is amazed by the focus the young organizers had, and left the march feeling hope. Lynn is also talking about the idea of defunding police, and an opinion piece by Jamelle Bouie from the New York Times over the weekend.

