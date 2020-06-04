 Lynn Cullen Live - 6/4/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/4/20

Barack Obama's virtual Town Hall meeting from yesterday has raised Lynn's spirits. She was moved by the young people who spoke. In addition to the Town Hall Lynn is discussing statements on the protests, and George Floyd's death from religious leaders, and former Presidents Bush, Clinton, and Carter. Locally in Pittsburgh, Mayor Peduto is asking for a third party investigation into what happened after the East Liberty protest earlier this week. The statement from the police differs greatly from what protesters and witnesses say happened.

