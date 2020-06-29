 Lynn Cullen Live - 6/29/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/29/20

The local spike in Covid-19, and the resulting re-closure of bars is where Lynn is starting the week. The numbers in Allegheny County are now worse than they were when we first went into the red phase months ago. Lynn is also talking about The Pittsburgh City Paper's struggles during this time. They have recently had to furlough staff, and need your help to continue producing the paper which is such a benefit to the community, and allows her to do this show. If you are able please consider becoming a member: https://posting.pghcitypaper.com/pittsburgh/Membership/Page

Comments (0)

