Lynn Cullen Live - 6/24/20

There were some primary elections yesterday, and many of the results are not yet known. This is due to the number of mail in ballots now being used, and it seems to be a preview of what we can expect in November. Lynn is also talking about the idea of defunding and/or reforming the police. In Camden, New Jersey they restarted the police force from scratch. Lynn is looking at the steps the chief of police, Scott Thomson took to accomplish the task.

