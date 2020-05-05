Lynn Cullen Live - 5/5/20

Video Archive

Lynn and Susan are discussing the newest Lincoln Project campaign video; Mourning in America. They are also talking about what they think the future is going to look like. Many women are not wearing makeup, not coloring their hair, or dressing up. Will this continue after we no longer have to worry about staying home? Lynn is are also wondering if they will ever be able to hug another person again. She fears not being able to give her son a hug.